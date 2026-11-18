A 17-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by four minors following an old dispute at Fursungi in Pune district on Tuesday night. The police have apprehended the minors, aged between 16 and 17 years.

The incident took place near the railway tracks on the road connecting the Saswad railway station to Sanket Vihar in Bhekrai Nagar around 8.30 pm, the police said, adding that the four minors attacked Karan Ravindra Nagtilak, a resident of Bhosale village in Bhekrai Nagar, with machetes on his head, face, and both hands, leading to his death.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the past dispute and also the sequence of events immediately before the attack. After a case was registered, the four assailants were identified. They have been detained and have been arraigned before the Juvenile Justice Board as per the procedure,” said Inspector Amol More of the Fursungi police station.