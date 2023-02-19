Furniture, office items destroyed in fire at 5-storey building on Tilak Road

A FIRE broke out on the premises of Cosmos Bank at Sadashiv Peth on Tilak Road on Friday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade got a call around 11 pm about the fire on the ground floor of a five-storey building on Tilak Road.

The firemen used breathing apparatus and other equipment and brought the situation under control in about ten minutes.

Computers, cash counting machines and some furniture inside the bank were damaged. Prima facie, short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the incident.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire was reported at a house near Gokhale institute in Deccan area, around 4.45 am on Saturday. No casualties were reported in this incident too. Fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. Some household material and electric wiring was damaged.