No funds for projects, say defecting Shiv Sena MPs, figures ‘show crores in balance’

A day after 6 MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) joined Eknath Shinde-led Sena and cited denial of development funds, Omraje Nimbalkar, one of the MPs who defected, on Tuesday claimed he did not have a single rupee left for implementing development projects in his Dharashiv constituency.

“An MP gets fund for his five-year tenure. If funds remain unspent at the end of those five years, it means the MP had failed to implement projects. However, the evaluation of a legislator’s work should be done only after the five-year term is complete. In the five-year period from 2019 to 2024, the entire fund I received has been spent. Not a single rupee is left. You can verify this information from the MPLADS website,” Nimbalkar said while speaking at Dharashiv.