No funds for projects, say defecting Shiv Sena MPs, figures ‘show crores in balance’

Shiv Sena (UBT) defectors who joined Eknath Shinde's camp say opposition MPs were denied development funds, while Congress cites MPLADS data to reject the claim.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneJun 24, 2026 11:31 AM IST
NimbalkarOmraje Nimbalkar claimed that he did not have a single rupee left for implementing development projects in his Dharashiv constituency. (Express Photo)
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A day after 6 MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) joined Eknath Shinde-led Sena and cited denial of development funds, Omraje Nimbalkar, one of the MPs who defected, on Tuesday claimed he did not have a single rupee left for implementing development projects in his Dharashiv constituency.

“An MP gets fund for his five-year tenure. If funds remain unspent at the end of those five years, it means the MP had failed to implement projects. However, the evaluation of a legislator’s work should be done only after the five-year term is complete. In the five-year period from 2019 to 2024, the entire fund I received has been spent. Not a single rupee is left. You can verify this information from the MPLADS website,” Nimbalkar said while speaking at Dharashiv.

Similar views were expressed by Sena (UBT) Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, who also defected to Shiv Sena led by Shinde. “It is a fact that without being in power, the work of party workers and the public does not get done. We were not receiving any funds for development.”

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Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Nashik MLA Rajabhau Waje, who did not defect despite pressure put on him, said, “It is true that as opposition MPs, we did not get the development funds like the ruling parties’ MPs get. They block our funds, which hits the development works in the constituency.”

Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe, however, said, “These six MPs are all lying. The information available on the web portal of MPLAD funds shows that all of them have received between Rs 14 crore to Rs 18 crore funds in last two years. The reality is that they wanted to ditch the party which made them MPs. Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi campaigned for them. Congress, Sena and NCP (SP) voters elected them. And now they have joined hands with those whose ideology was opposed by our voters.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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