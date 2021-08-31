Fujitsu bats for inclusivity, to hire more than 600 across India by the end of 2021

Fujitsu Consulting, the IT services consulting arm of the Japanese major Fujitsu Group in India, has announced that it will recruit more than 600 persons by the end of the year. The company has more than 4,500 employees across India, which is one of its largest delivery centres in the world.

“What we are doing in India is driving a larger agenda of the company, which is inclusivity. A lot of our hiring focus is on diversity, in terms of opening opportunities for People with Disability and LGBTQ+. Many of them do not know about opportunities or a safe environment to work and grow. By the end of the year, we intend to make the workforce truly global, with different backgrounds, education and culture,” says Sumit Sabharwal, head of HR delivery management, Fujitsu Global Delivery.

The hiring activities will focus on Pune, where the company’s country headquarters is located, and Chennai but considering the post-pandemic work culture, the recruitments will be location agnostic.

India’s employment figures are still reeling under the economic blow of the pandemic, with women among the hardest hit by loss of jobs. “India is one of the growth markets for us at Fujitsu. Our view is that the country has the ability to adapt and take risks. A number of IT companies have shown that even during a lockdown, they could get laptops delivered, run operations and still do pretty well. I think hiring is going to pick up in many sectors,” says Sabharwal.

The new spate of hiring will be in the junior to middle levels in profiles ranging from front desk to sales. “We often have customer requirements where they expect the personnel to operate a computer so the expectation is that the recruit understand computers even if they are not highly skilled at it,” he said.

In the flat hiring process, applicants can choose not to declare their sexuality or disability, among others. “Pune is a gold mine for talent and is diverse. Though our large opportunities are in Pune, we are open throughout India. Since the pandemic, work has been largely virtual. Wherever a recruit is, we can deliver them a laptop and they can start working,” he says.

The stress on diversity is aligned with the company’s fundamental aim to create awareness and sensitivity in the workplace and society.