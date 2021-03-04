Fuel tanker catches fire on Pune-Solapur highway

According to police, the tanker’s driver said that the fire could have been the result of a short circuit in the internal wiring of the vehicle. (Express Photo)

Another major blaze was reported in Pune district on Tuesday, when a fuel tanker carrying thousands of litres of petrol and diesel in two of its compartments caught fire on the Pune-Solapur highway near Theur town at around 11 pm.

While no casualties were reported in the fire, almost the entire storage of fuel was destroyed resulting in massive flames billowing from the tanker, which could be seen from kilometers away.

According to officers at Loni Kalbhor police station, the fire was reported when the tanker was at Kunjirwadi village near Theur. It was carrying around 9,000 liters of petrol and around the same volume of diesel in another compartment. The Pune Fire Brigade was called immediately, but by the time the fire tenders reached the spot, almost the entire storage of fuel was burnt out. The fire personnel later carried out the cooling operation.

According to police, the tanker’s driver said that the fire could have been the result of a short circuit in the internal wiring of the

vehicle

