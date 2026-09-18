‘Beyond its mandate’: FTII students’ body slams CBFC over Umar Khalid film row

The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association raised concerns over the CBFC tagging IIIT Hyderabad authorities calling upon them to take action.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneSep 18, 2026 03:52 PM IST
FTII Umar Khalid film‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ is a film based on the pre-trial incarceration of activist Umar Khalid. He was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots. (File Photo)
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The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association (FTIISA) has expressed serious concern over the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) intervention in the screening of ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’, a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT Hyderabad.

In a post on X on September 17, CBFC said that a ‘public screening’ of a documentary that has not been certified by the board is a violation of the Cinematography Act and urged IIIT Hyderabad authorities to take action.

In a statement on the same day, the student association of India’s most prominent film school said that it was their duty to remind the CBFC that a university is not an exhibition venue to be patrolled by the board.

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“Ironically, this is among the first public interventions of the newly reconstituted CBFC. In this act itself, the Board’s statutory function has been sought to be expanded into a general power to police the circulation and discussion of cinema according to the ideological preferences of the ruling regime,” the statement read.

Also Read | CBFC flags screening of Umar Khalid documentary at IIIT-Hyderabad

‘Protect academic autonomy’

FTIISA also said that this was not the first time the documentary had been opposed by the “state”, with its screening at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, also postponed due to opposition by a “state-affiliated student organisation”.

The statement added, “What is particularly new and concerning is the CBFC’s decision to intervene directly in a university screening, raising serious questions about the limits of its statutory mandate.”

The FTIISA raised concerns over the CBFC tagging IIIT Hyderabad authorities calling upon them to take action. “Such an approach may serve the cinematic ideology of the regime, but it does not serve the cultivation of a critical and diverse cinematic culture,” the association said.

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The student body called upon educational institutes to protect student and academic autonomy and urged the CBFC to act as a statutory body contributing meaningfully to cinematic culture.

‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ is a film based on the pre-trial incarceration of activist Umar Khalid, who has been behind bars for over six years in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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