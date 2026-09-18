‘Beyond its mandate’: FTII students’ body slams CBFC over Umar Khalid film row

‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ is a film based on the pre-trial incarceration of activist Umar Khalid. He was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots. (File Photo)

The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association (FTIISA) has expressed serious concern over the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) intervention in the screening of ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’, a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT Hyderabad.

In a post on X on September 17, CBFC said that a ‘public screening’ of a documentary that has not been certified by the board is a violation of the Cinematography Act and urged IIIT Hyderabad authorities to take action.

In a statement on the same day, the student association of India’s most prominent film school said that it was their duty to remind the CBFC that a university is not an exhibition venue to be patrolled by the board.