FTII to organise 50th edition of International Film Festival of India after four years

After being kept out of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the last four years, students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will finally be involved in organising the annual festival, which celebrates its golden jubilee edition.

Post 2015 protests by students at FTII after Gajendra Chauhan was appointed as its chairman by the Union government, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had dropped the ‘student films section’ from the itinerary and also stopped taking FTII students as volunteers in the organising team.

This year, when IFFI will celebrate its golden jubilee edition, the steering committee has decided to include students from FTII, Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata to help in “management of the festival”. The steering committee held its first meeting in Goa earlier this month and was chaired by I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is a member of the steering committee, said the decision has been taken to “integrate the students” in the process of organising the festival. Bhandarkar visited the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Friday to deposit a digital copy of his 2017 film ‘Indu Sarkar’ for preservation.

“The government wants to celebrate the 50th edition of IFFI in a grand manner and preparations for it have already commenced. A decision to involve students of FTII and SRFTI in the management has been taken to give the students the experience which will help them in future. ” said Bhandarkar.