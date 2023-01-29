scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
FTII students screen BBC documentary on Modi

The Centre has opposed the film and evoked an emergency law to have it blocked on YouTube and Twitter, but links are being circulated on various platforms such as WhatsApp.

The students of FTII do not have any plans, at present, to have another screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi.
A group of students screened the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune on Thursday (January 26).

“We screened both parts of the documentary. The screening started around 9.30 pm and was held at the Wisdom Tree, which is at the centre of the campus. About 100 people attended. It was projected on a screen and we uploaded pictures on our social media pages,” a member of the Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association told The Indian Express.

“It is being reported that a group of students screened the documentary. The matter will be looked into,” Sayyid Rabeeh-ashmi, FTII Registrar, told PTI.

“We, as students of India, feel that people should watch the film although it is banned. We condemn the censorship,” said an FTII student. On their social media page, the students’ body announced, “Throughout history, the banning of literature, music, and in recent times, media, has been a sign of a crumbling society. The act of scrutiny should be welcomed by our elected representatives. Instead, they quickly tag it as false propaganda and try to shove it under the rug. They should know that the sure-fire way for something to be watched is to ban it.”

The statement from students added that the documentary “barely scratches the surface of the kind of violence that has been perpetuated throughout the country for a dedicated, singular, vicious purpose. It would be startling to us if anyone in India was surprised by the happenings in this documentary. Communal violence has become a part of the parcel of the ruling party’s politics. The voices echoing the Prime Minister’s words and giving credibility to his actions are given a place in this series. It must not go unnoticed that these voices themselves deserve rigorous scrutiny. The film doesn’t burden itself with any such investigation.”

The students do not have any plans, at present, to have another screening. “Censoring must be met with a counter, especially when its motives are so blatant, and so we watched it,” the association said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 01:40 IST
