FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

August 5, 2022 12:12:21 pm
A final-year student of cinematography at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was found dead in his hostel room on Friday morning. The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla (32), belonged to the 2017 batch and hailed from Goa’s Salvador do Mundo. Police have launched a probe into the case, describing it as “likely suicide”.
The police were alerted by the security officers of FTII at 9 am on Friday after they received reports that a hostel room, locked from the inside, was not being opened after repeated requests.
“A police team reached the hostel room immediately. Peeking in from the window above the door, the police saw the boy lying unconscious. Upon opening the door, it was ascertained that the death may have occurred a few days ago,” said Murlidhar Karpe, Senior Police Inspector, Deccan Police Station.
Karpe said that students had last seen Shukla on Tuesday. He added that the body has been moved out of the institute for the post-mortem procedure.
