Monday, June 07, 2021
FTII, NFAI pay tribute to filmmaker Sumitra Bhave

The conversation was anchored by Anupam Barve, Assistant Professor, FTII, and also included actor Mohan Agashe and directors, Sunil Sukthankar and Umesh Kulkarni.

Pune |
Updated: June 6, 2021 8:44:39 am
Filmmaker Sumitra Bhave passed away at 78: (Express archive)

Written by Seona James

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) paid tributes to nine-time National Award winning filmmaker Sumitra Bhave through an online event titled ‘Smarananjali’.

The conversation was anchored by Anupam Barve, Assistant Professor, FTII, and also included actor Mohan Agashe and directors, Sunil Sukthankar and Umesh Kulkarni. Recalling his early interactions with Bhave, Sukthankar said, “She encouraged us to start making and writing our own plays.”

