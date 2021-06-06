FTII, NFAI pay tribute to filmmaker Sumitra Bhave

Written by Seona James

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) paid tributes to nine-time National Award winning filmmaker Sumitra Bhave through an online event titled ‘Smarananjali’.

The conversation was anchored by Anupam Barve, Assistant Professor, FTII, and also included actor Mohan Agashe and directors, Sunil Sukthankar and Umesh Kulkarni. Recalling his early interactions with Bhave, Sukthankar said, “She encouraged us to start making and writing our own plays.”

