FTII: Installation-cum-exhibit traces six-decade-long journey

Now you do not need to be a film-maker, just a film buff, to step inside two gigantic cameras installed at the main gate of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The installation-cum-exhibition, which was inaugurated on Saturday to mark the diamond jubilee of the institution, is based on the theme ‘Prabhat to FTII’, capturing the historic journey of Prabhat Film Company to today’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Among those present were FTII alumnus sound designer Kuldip Sood and editor Mehboob Khan of the 1961-batch and editor Yogesh Mathur and cinematographer Suresh Naik of the 1962 batch.

“I was part of the first batch of FTII. Back then it was still Film Institute of India till television was added in 1974. Back then, we did not have equipment that were as advanced like the ones available today. I also remember we did not have hostels here in the campus so we had to arrange for our stay. After completing my studies, I even came back to give guest lectures and it always feel like coming back home. But let me tell you, after studying in this institution, I have a solid and firm foundation in the field. What maybe took me three years to master could have taken 10 years had I not studied here,” said Sood.

Sood, who worked in the sound department, on the set of Sholay, recalls how they recorded the sound of the belt buckle being dragged by the character of Gabbar and how the best payal (anklet) sound comes from the ones made from silver.

Talking about the technological advancement, Sood said while they had made the process easier and faster, it had made people in the industry and students more relaxed. “With everything available for them, they do not get as creative to achieve something,” he said.

The structure is made up of two cameras and is conceptualised by Ashutosh Kavishwar from the department of Art Direction and Production Design. The mammoth replica of the cameras symbolises the technological advancement in cameras, panning across a century of transformation. The entry to the exhibition is through the lens and lens hood of a 20th century Mitchell camera, where the walls of the camera body has photographic glimpses of the studio and the era.

