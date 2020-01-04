FTII gives venue for PIFF; festival decides to give top honour to its chief

Festival director Jabbar Patel at the PIFF press conference. (Express Photo) Festival director Jabbar Patel at the PIFF press conference. (Express Photo)

At the Pune International Film Festival’s (PIFF’s) 18th edition, scheduled to start in a few days, television producer B P Singh will be honoured with the PIFF Distinguished Award for his ‘outstanding contribution to Indian cinema’.

This year, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus will be the main venue of the festival, which had to be shifted out of its usual venue, CityPride in Kothrud, due to ongoing work at the multiplex. The festival’s honouree, Singh, happens to be the current chairman of FTII.

When asked about the propriety of awarding the current head of the institute which has provided the festival venue, festival director Jabbar Patel on Friday said Singh was not chosen by PIFF organisers, but by the FTII administration. He said that with the proliferation of film schools in Pune and across India, PIFF organisers wanted to honour ‘film education’ this year, and had asked FTII to suggest the name of a reputed alumnus.

“We gave the privilege of selecting the person to FTII. (We told them) to choose a senior former student of FTII and give us the name. They gave us B P Singh’s name. I think one has to respect that. They should be asked the question (about why they chose the current chairman),” said Patel.

He, however, defended the FTII choosing its own chairman for the award, arguing that CID, a police procedural created by Singh which was one of the longest running TV series in India, had “revolutionised television programming”. Patel said crime-genre films and TV serials have become increasingly popular in India over the last 10 years, and some of the credit should go to CID.

Patel also pointed out that Singh’s career path was interesting, as he had studied filmmaking at FTII and then “made it big in television”.

PIFF Trustee Ravi Gupta also defended the FTII’s choice, saying Singh’s contribution as an “educationist”, in his role of the institute chairman, also made him worthy of the award.

The recipients of the PIFF Distinguished Award in the festival’s earlier versions include actors Dilip Kumar, Shriram Lagoo, Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, singer Lata Mangeshkar, filmmakers Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalkrishnan and Govind Nihlani, among others.

PIFF is the official film festival of the Maharashtra government.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola refused to comment on the issue.

At The Festival

The opening ceremony

The opening ceremony, where awards will be handed over, will be held at the Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir on January 9. The ceremony will be followed by a screening of the Argentinian film, The Weasel’s Tale, directed by Juan José Campanella at two auditoriums,the NFAI’s Law College Road premises and Kothrud premises. Organisers said that this edition of the festival will be dedicated to veteran actor and theatre personality Dr Shriram Lagoo, who passed away recently.

Marathi competition section

Organisers also announced the names of seven Marathi films which will compete for the Sant Tukaram Best Marathi Film category. Selected films include Tujhya Aaila by Sujay Sunil Dahake, Chivati by Rajkumar Laxmanrao Tangade, Y by Ajit Suryakant Wadikar, Photo Prem by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, Smile Please by Vikram Phadnis, Bonsai by Sameer Asha Patil and Anandi Gopal by Sameer Sanjay Vidhwans. Nearly 60 entries were received for the category this year, said PIFF creative director Samar Nakhate.

Vikram Gokhale, music director Usha Khanna to be honoured

Actor Vikram Gokhale will be honoured with the PIFF Distinguished Award for his contribution to Marathi cinema, while music composer Usha Khanna will be given the S D Burman International Award for Creative Music and Sound, said PIFF organisers. Gokhale has a remarkable oeuvre comprising Marathi plays, and Marathi and Hindi films. He had received the National Award in the best actor category for his role in the Marathi movie Anumati (2013). Khanna made her mark as a successful composer after beginning her journey with the popular movie Dil Deke Dekho (1959), which became a sensation for its soundtrack.

