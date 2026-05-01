FTII to hold entrance exam again across all centres after original test compromised

FTII officials had informed that during the initial exam, there was a law and order situation created due to a delay in distributing papers, with police and FTII observers on site. (File Photo)

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will hold its entrance examination (written test) again for all candidates across all papers throughout the country. The entrance examination, conducted on April 26, was compromised after candidates breached the strong room at the examination centre in Delhi due to issues like delay in distribution of papers.

The institute had appointed a three-member committee headed by the registrar to investigate how the entrance exam should be reconducted.

In a notice, the registrar announced, “The decision of full re-examination at the national level is taken in order to ensure a uniform, fair, and credible assessment process and to provide a level playing field to all candidates in the wake of concerns regarding the overall perception of fairness and integrity of the examination process that arose in the light of some operational deficiencies and a major disruption in Delhi Centre which led to cancellation of exam at that centre.”