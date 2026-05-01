FTII to hold entrance exam again across all centres after original test compromised

The institute had appointed a three-member committee headed by the registrar to investigate how the entrance exam should be reconducted.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 1, 2026 10:41 PM IST
FTII officials had informed that during the initial exam, there was a law and order situation created due to a delay in distributing papers, with police and FTII observers on site. (File Photo)FTII officials had informed that during the initial exam, there was a law and order situation created due to a delay in distributing papers, with police and FTII observers on site. (File Photo)
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The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will hold its entrance examination (written test) again for all candidates across all papers throughout the country. The entrance examination, conducted on April 26, was compromised after candidates breached the strong room at the examination centre in Delhi due to issues like delay in distribution of papers.

The institute had appointed a three-member committee headed by the registrar to investigate how the entrance exam should be reconducted.

In a notice, the registrar announced, “The decision of full re-examination at the national level is taken in order to ensure a uniform, fair, and credible assessment process and to provide a level playing field to all candidates in the wake of concerns regarding the overall perception of fairness and integrity of the examination process that arose in the light of some operational deficiencies and a major disruption in Delhi Centre which led to cancellation of exam at that centre.”

The notice said candidates do not need to complete any formalities for the re-test and previously submitted applications of theirs will be used for the same. The schedule and the admit cards for the examination will be made available on the FTII website in the coming days. Candidates will be informed about the entrance examination at least one month in advance to allow them to make necessary preparations for the same.

The notice added that the institute regrets the inconvenience caused to candidates and assures that all necessary
measures are being taken to ensure a smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the re-examination.”

FTII officials had informed that during the initial exam, there was a law and order situation created due to a delay in distributing papers, with police and FTII observers on site.

Following this, the FTII students’ association had demanded the exam be cancelled and rescheduled, a demand that has now been met.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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