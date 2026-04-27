FTII entrance exam cancelled in Delhi after candidates breach strong room over question paper delay

The Film and Television Institute of India has formed a committee to investigate the matter, even as the FTII Students’ Association demands rescheduling of the entire entrance exam.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneApr 27, 2026 12:42 PM IST
FTII PuneThe Film and Television Institute of India is investigating the matter. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The strong room at the Delhi centre for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) entrance test was breached on Sunday after a delay in distributing question papers led to a law and order situation, a senior FTII official said, adding that the test was cancelled for the centre in both the first and second shifts.

“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the registrar, and two deans are part of it. The committee will share its report by tomorrow. They will decide the extent and scale of re-examination,” the official told The Indian Express.

“During the first shift today at FTII’s entrance exam centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law and order issue, and a few candidates entered the strong room, manhandled staff, and caused destruction. In an emergency meeting with the exam agency and the centre in charge, the FTII administration has decided to cancel the exam for candidates in that specific building. Police were on site, and an FTII observer was also present… Exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully,” the official of the Pune institute said in a statement.

The FTII Students’ Association accused the administration of failing to follow examination protocol, stating that the integrity of the entrance test was compromised across multiple centres.

“Candidates who reached their exam centres at 8.15 am could not be accommodated in their respective exam halls even at 10 am, the stipulated starting time of the exam. Question papers were either delivered late or not delivered at all in some exam centres. The candidates were not given compensatory time for the delay in the start of the exam in the centres where the papers eventually got delivered. The sealed question paper packets were not opened in front of the candidates as has been the norm,” the association said.

The association demanded a transparent investigation and punitive action against those responsible for the lapses. It also demanded that the examination be cancelled and rescheduled.

Further, the association said the number of examination centres should be increased, adding that many candidates face financial and logistical stress as the FTII has only 26 exam centres.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments