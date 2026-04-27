FTII entrance exam cancelled in Delhi after candidates breach strong room over question paper delay

The strong room at the Delhi centre for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) entrance test was breached on Sunday after a delay in distributing question papers led to a law and order situation, a senior FTII official said, adding that the test was cancelled for the centre in both the first and second shifts.

“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the registrar, and two deans are part of it. The committee will share its report by tomorrow. They will decide the extent and scale of re-examination,” the official told The Indian Express.

“During the first shift today at FTII’s entrance exam centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law and order issue, and a few candidates entered the strong room, manhandled staff, and caused destruction. In an emergency meeting with the exam agency and the centre in charge, the FTII administration has decided to cancel the exam for candidates in that specific building. Police were on site, and an FTII observer was also present… Exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully,” the official of the Pune institute said in a statement.