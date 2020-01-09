FTII dropped as Pune film fest venue over ‘student protests’ called off last week

Currently, there are no student protests on at the FTII. Currently, there are no student protests on at the FTII.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is no longer one of the venues of the 18th edition of Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), which starts in Pune on Thursday. While PIFF organisers blamed “student agitations” at FTII for dropping it as a venue, the institute administration said the decision was taken due to some “unavoidable reasons”.

Currently, there are no student protests on at the FTII. A protest over entrance exam fee hike was withdrawn by students last week after some of their demands were met by the administration.

Confirming the decision to move the festival out of FTII, Ravi Gupta, a trustee of the Pune Film Foundation, which organises the film festival in association with Maharashtra government, said, “Since some of the students are protesting at the institute, we decided, as a precautionary measure, not to hold any event at the institute to avoid any inconvenience to the delegates. We had other options available to hold the events that were initially planned at FTII. We thought it was the right way to go to avoid any discomfort to our delegates.”

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said that though the events won’t be held at FTII, institute members will participate in PIFF workshops and juries. “Due to unavoidable reasons, no screenings are being held at FTII. However, FTII’s participation in PIFF 2020 is complete in terms of workshops, jury and awards. FTII is grateful to PIFF, particularly to (festival director) Jabbar Patel, for bestowing an honour on FTII in its diamond jubilee year,” said Kainthola.

The decision to drop FTII as a venue is bound to raise eyebrows as it comes a few days after reports that questioned the propriety of festival organisers honouring institute chairman B P Singh with the ‘PIFF Distinguished Award’. The award, given to film personalities for ‘outstanding contribution to Indian cinema’, is being given to Singh, a TV producer, in a year when FTII is the festival’s co-host.

Earlier, Patel had claimed that there was no ‘conflict of interest’ involved in the decision, but also revealed that when PIFF asked the FTII to nominate an alumnus for the top festival award, the FTII administration chose its own chairman, Singh.

Earlier recipients of the ‘PIFF Distinguished Award’ include veteran actors Dilip Kumar, Shriram Lagoo, Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, singer Lata Mangeshkar, filmmakers Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalkrishnan and Govind Nihlani.

FTII students, meanwhile, were surprised to learn about the decision by PIFF and reiterated that no protest was on at the institute at the moment.

“Perhaps the FTII administration took the decision fearing that if a large number of outsiders come for film screenings and workshops, they might get to know the way the institute is being run — the high fees and high-handed behaviour of the administration,” said Rajarshi Majumdar, general secretary of the FTII students’ body.

Meanwhile, Singh, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and music composer Usha Gokhale will be honoured at the PIFF inauguration ceremony on Thursday evening. State Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh is likely to attend the inaugural ceremony, which will be held at the Bal Gandharva auditorium on Jangli Maharaj Road.

The ceremony will be followed by the screening of Argentinean movie The Weasel’s Tale, directed by Juan José Campanella. Screenings will take place at NFAI auditoriums at Law College Road and Kothrud.

