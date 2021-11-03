FTII admissions: Applications now open, entrance test in December

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, have invited applications from candidates for various courses that will commence during the academic year 2022-2023.

Candidates are required to take an all-India Joint Entrance Test (JET) which has been scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2021. The last date for sending applications for JET is December 2, 2021.

Graduates and students in the final year of their undergraduate courses are eligible to apply for a range of courses offered at these two institutes. These include film and TV courses spanning screen acting, direction and screenplay writing, cinematography, editing, sound recording and sound design, art direction and production design, producing films and TV, animation cinema, production television engineering, management and writing.

Full details of the application and courses are available on ftii.ac.in and srfti.ac.in

In addition, FTII is also offering an online course – Appreciation of Indian Cinema. The last date for sending applications is November 8, 2021. The course will be conducted by Karan Bali from November 29, 2021 to December 17, 2021. Candidates who have completed class XII and above are eligible to apply. The maximum student intake is 40. Details available on http://www.ftii.ac.in.p/ftill-online-1