Fruits, vegetables to be retailed at fair price shops in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow farmer producer companies (FPCs) to retail their fruits and vegetables in fair price shops in the state. Two farmer producer companies have been allowed to sell their produce at fair price shops in Pune and Thane for the next six months on an experimental basis as per the official government resolution issued late on Monday.

Shashwat Krushi Vikas India in Pune and the Nashik-based Farm Feast in Thane have been allowed to sell their produce in fair price shops. Amol Gorhe, managing director of Farm Feast said that the prices of the produce would be decided by the FPC.

Fair price shops give the public access to food grains at concessional rates. Rice, wheat, pulses and sugar are sold in the shops which are controlled by the public distribution system (PDS). Perishable commodities have never been sold in these chains which form the lifeline of many people in the country. However, fair price shop owners have been complaining of financial insolvency as the PDS system, they say, is not enough to make their ends meet.

The retail facility, Gorhe said, would open new doors to FPCs not only in Maharashtra but also across the country. FPCs, especially those operating in the fruit and vegetable sector, struggle to find a fixed place to sell their produce. Logistics is a major hurdle for door-to-door sales given the cost and other issues.

Gorhe, whose FPC had supplied fresh vegetables in Mumbai and Thane during the first wave of Covid-19, said that access to this platform would help both consumers and farmers. For farmers, this will be the opening of a direct market which has so far been denied to them. The fair price shops are located in locations which are easily accessed by people. Thus, they would not have to spend on market discovery. For consumers, this will mean access to fresh produce at a comparable price. As farmers would be directly selling to consumers, this would mean less overhead for both.