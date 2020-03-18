Pune: Fresh produces wholesale markets to remain closed in fear of Coronavirus pandemic

Pune’s wholesale market attracts vegetables and fruits from across the state with its produces also being sent out of Maharashtra. (File) Pune’s wholesale market attracts vegetables and fruits from across the state with its produces also being sent out of Maharashtra. (File)

The Gultekdi wholesale fruits and vegetables (including onion and potato) markets in Pune will remain close on Friday and Saturday as commission agents and workers unions have decided to refrain from work in view of the spread of the Coronavirus (nCOVID 19) pandemic. BJ Deshmukh, the administrator of the market however clarified that they will keep the markets open and farmers and traders who wish to participate in the trade are free to do so.

A press statement issued by the commission agents association said the decision to suspend trading was taken in view of the growing spread of the nCOVID 19 pandemic. “It is also decided that till March 31, the markets would remain close every Wednesday and Friday to allow for deep cleaning of the markets,” the statement read.

Deshmukh on the other hand said no such closure will be allowed officially. “Our markets deal in essential commodities so the question of closure does not arise,” he said. The market administrations, Deshmukh said has taken to installation of hand sanitizers and soaps at every toilet blocks and also taken massive public outreach to educate the farmers, traders, commission agents and workers of the markets “The market will remain officially open and who so ever wants to trade will be free to do so, he said.

Pune’s wholesale market attracts vegetables and fruits from across the state with its produces also being sent out of Maharashtra.

