From tomorrow, PMC to impose water cuts one day per week in some parts of Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to implement water cuts one day a week in some parts of the city, citing the Irrigation department’s directions on limited use of water and the civic body’s ongoing project to revamp the water supply network in some areas.

The PMC’s decision comes despite the fact that dams supplying water to the city are filled to their capacity after heavy rainfall battered Pune and its surroundings in the first week of August.

In a statement, PMC Executive Engineer V G Kulkarni said, “The state Irrigation department has put restrictions on the use of water from Khadakwasla dam. The PMC is also revamping the water supply network in Katraj and Kondhwa Budhruk areas, which receive their supply from the Vadgaon water treatment plant. So, the water supply to the area has to be discontinued one day a week for the ongoing work and all areas getting water supply from the Vadgaon plant will face water cuts one day a week.”

The one-day a week water cut formula will be implemented from August 29, said Kulkarni. This is the second time water cuts are being imposed by the civic body within a span of three months. Back in June, the PMC had introduced water cuts in areas such as Sinhagad Road, Satara Road and Solapur Road, which get their supply from the Vadgaon plant, despite an earlier reassurance by the ruling BJP that the civic body would not impose water cuts.

The PMC had cited the delay in the arrival of monsoon and the possible water shortage due to that as reasons for the water cuts. But the excessive rain in Pune district in July and August had pushed up the water stock in the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — which supply water to the city. In fact, the Irrigation department had to release the excess water into Mutha river, leading to a flood-like situation in and around the district.

Meanwhile, elected representatives of the PMC on Tuesday protested against the insufficient water supply to Hadapsar and other areas in the central part of the city.