From Pune’s slums to the TEDx stage, how a 15-yr-old changed the narrative

Growing up in such circumstances, Gaikwad was surrounded by a common belief that girls are not meant to dream big. But she refused to accept that narrative.

Written by Nilambari Salunke

In the narrow lanes of Burma Shell basti in Lohegaon, where opportunities are limited and expectations for girls often remain confined within household walls, a 15-year-old Vaishnavi Gaikwad has quietly begun to challenge deeply rooted norms—one step, and one stage, at a time.

Raised in a modest household, her father works in housekeeping while her mother is employed as a house help. Growing up in such circumstances, she was surrounded by a common belief that girls are not meant to dream big. But she refused to accept that narrative.

“People here think girls can’t do anything. But I want to prove that girls can do everything. Boys and girls are equal,” she says, her voice steady with determination.