From Pune’s slums to the TEDx stage, how a 15-yr-old changed the narrative

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Written by Nilambari Salunke
In the narrow lanes of Burma Shell basti in Lohegaon, where opportunities are limited and expectations for girls often remain confined within household walls, a 15-year-old Vaishnavi Gaikwad has quietly begun to challenge deeply rooted norms—one step, and one stage, at a time.
Raised in a modest household, her father works in housekeeping while her mother is employed as a house help. Growing up in such circumstances, she was surrounded by a common belief that girls are not meant to dream big. But she refused to accept that narrative.
“People here think girls can’t do anything. But I want to prove that girls can do everything. Boys and girls are equal,” she says, her voice steady with determination.
Her journey began with a love for dance. From a young age, the stage became her space of expression. A defining moment came during her first performance, when applause from the audience transformed her nervousness into confidence. “That was the first time I felt that I could do something,” she recalls.
However, her life took a significant turn when she joined Bhagyashali Bhavishya Shiksha Foundation, a community initiative working in her basti. Through the organisation, she gained access to resources like learning sessions and mentorship—facilities that are often out of reach for children in such areas.
Within a year of joining, she earned an opportunity that many only dream of—speaking on the TEDx stage in Kharadi. “I was very nervous. There were big speakers. But I told myself that I’ve come this far, I have to speak,” she says.
Taking that leap not only marked a personal milestone but also became a moment of pride for her family. It also drew attention in her community, where reactions ranged from admiration to disbelief. “People were surprised—how did a girl from here reach such a big stage?” she says.
Yet, challenges persist. Social perceptions continue to weigh heavily, especially for girls. “There’s always a fear that people might influence my family and say that girls shouldn’t go out or be on stage,” she admits.
Despite this, her resolve remains strong, driven largely by the unwavering support of her mother and her grandmother. Inspired by her own experiences, she now dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She plans to pursue formal education alongside specialised training, with the aim of becoming financially independent.
Beyond her own aspirations, she hopes her journey will inspire other girls in her community. “Many girls don’t use the opportunities they have. They think they can’t step out or do something big. Don’t think about what others will say. Do what you believe in, Study, use your rights, and stand on your own feet,” she says.