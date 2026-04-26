From Pune to Puri, Kamakhya, Hampi, and beyond: IRCTC’s new Bharat Gaurav train options this summer

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, which will operate on both pilgrim tours. (File Photo)

The Indian Railways tourism arm last week announced all-inclusive packages to several spiritual destinations in North, East, and South India, with boarding options across Maharashtra.

Pune residents planning a pilgrimage this summer have two new options from IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train series – one heading to eastern and northern sacred sites, and another covering the spiritual circuit of South India.

Puri-Kamakhya-Baidyanath Dham Yatra

The first tour, called the Puri-Kamakhya-Baidyanath Dham Yatra, starts from Pune on June 25 and spans 11 nights and 12 days. The itinerary takes travellers to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand’s Jasidih, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.