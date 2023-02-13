MC Stan: From Pune slums to Bigg Boss 16 win, how he is rapping his way ahead

From the slums of Tadiwala Road in Pune to fame in Mumbai, past a childhood marked by the presence of criminals and the police as well as music and the internet, rapper M C Stan aka Altaf Shaikh has added another twist to his story.

On Sunday, he beat all the favourite contestants to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. “We created history, stayed real throughout, rapped hip-hop on national TV,” Stan posted after his win. He added, “Ammi ka sapna poora ho gaya (My mother’s dream has been fulfilled)”.

From qawwali to hip-hop

Stan’s musical journey began with qawwali and he thought about its ideas as well as the rhythms, melodies and beats of the music form. Stan’s brother introduced him to hip-hop when he was around 12 or 13. Stan then found his voice through hip-hop and began to study it intensely by visiting cyber cafes in the city, before making the switch in terms of lifestyle and artistic messages.

“The first step of listening to Stan is to discard any and all expectations. The next is to prepare. For what? One can never be entirely certain,” he says of his music.

His ideals are international legends of hip-hop such as Eminem, The Black Eyed Peas, and Rakim.

In 2020, Stan started on Tadipaar to tell his eventful life story and, suddenly, the world discovered the rapper. The videos for Tadipaar, which he uploaded every week, were viewed by millions. People connected with him, and his popularity soared.

In the autobiographical series and hit audio-visual project, Stan talks about the potholes he has navigated through, the “police ka maar (police beatings)”, and “suraj nahi dikhta, sirf chaar deewar (cannot see the sun but four walls)”. “Ho ke main Pune se Bombay ko shift hua/ Lift jus khud ke liye nahi kiya kabhi dua,” Stan says in Tadipaar.

Then his live show at the nightclub Waters in Koregaon Park in September 2022 was packed with youngsters who cheered Stan’s every word.

New album

One month ago, Stan introduced fans to his new album Insaan, for which he has written the lyrics, composed the music, and produced it as well. The official video on social media has garnered nearly 70 lakh views so far.

“Humanity was and will always be above all. Humans have started believing in illusions and live in their own worlds. This album is the truth about insaan and various other elements of life which Stan has experienced and is expressing through this album,” he says.

Dekho woh aa gaya, a line from Gender, a number that is a part of Insaan, has gained added significance after he won Bigg Boss 16.

Amid all his popularity, his run-ins with the law have also continued, especially after the breakup with his partner last year with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick. Even during Big Boss 16, he kicked up controversy for his remarks against a woman contestant.