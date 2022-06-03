From Pride walk to solving a murder, here’s the pick of happenings in Pune this weekend

Pride month is here, and Pune will host its 10th Pune LGBTIQ Pride Walk from Sambhaji Maharaj Garden at 9 am. Among the issues that the march will highlight is same-sex marriage, which as a case is being held at the Delhi High Court with its far-reaching consequences.

Tales n Twists at RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre will celebrate World Ocean Day, which falls on June 8. Created by the United Nations, this is the day we celebrate oceans in our everyday life, understand their value and take action to protect the ocean and marine resources. Storytellers Kakoli Bagchi and Aiman Mehta go deeper with Water, Oceans, Marine Life…and other stories. On June 5, 4-5 pm. Entry: Free. Contact – 9763095043

The wealth of flora and fauna in the Western ghat includes millions of fireflies which, appear for a short period of 45 days. Bhimashankar forest is one of the major offbeat places to see these fireflies in droves. An outdoor event by Nisarg perm Trekkers, which includes staying in a tenting and camping will include visits to ancient caves and temples as well as viewing of fireflies. From June 4, 12 pm, to June 5, 1.30 pm. Entry: Rs 2100; self transport: Rs1100. Contact: 8446 270950 / 7276 2727 22

Urban Sketchers Pune will hold a sketching event at one of Pune’s landmark venues, the Chatturshringi temple. They have special permission to allow people to sketch from outside or climb up the steps. Masks and social distancing norms apply. On June 5, 8 am-10 am. Entry: Free

Rangai Theatre Company’s production, Liar Liar, is an immersive theatre experience. It revolves around a murder case mired in deception, lies, and betrayal. Nothing is as it seems. No one can be trusted. It is a mystery that reveals the strength (or weakness) of friendship, the effect of unfulfilled love and the contours of an extramarital affair, among others. The audience members get to solve a murder case under the supervision of Inspector Gaitonde of CBI. It is limited to 10 audience members. On June 5 at a secret location, you can find it by contacting 8879703808

Keep your calendar free for:

Emily Dickinson is the subject of the 1976 play, The Belle of Amherst, with the poet being played by Julie Harris. The plot is set in Dickinson’s Amherst, Massachusetts home, between 1830 and 1886, and is based on her work, diaries, and letters “to recollect her encounters with the significant people in her life – family, close friends, and acquaintances. It balances the agony of her seclusion with the brief bright moments when she was able to experience some joy”. It will be screened at RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on June 12, from 2.30 pm-4 pm.