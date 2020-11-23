From Oct 1 to Nov 15: Task force to analyse Covid deaths in Pune, check for treatment gaps

Of the 4,407 deaths till November 19, the analysis indicates that 3,439 had comorbidities. (Representational)

Expert members of the Pune Covid task force will review the deaths that took place due to the coronavirus infection from October 1 to November 15 in the city, to check whether there were any gaps in the treatment of patients.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the government on Covid-19, said he and the other experts wanted to take stock of what kind of patient management was done at the hospitals. “For instance, at Sassoon General Hospital, 30 per cent of Covid deaths reported at this government facility have occurred within three to four hours of the patient being admitted…or those who were brought dead,” said Dr Salunkhe.

The task force now wants to assess whether patients were first examined by senior doctors as well as the time taken by patients to report to the hospital after they were detected with symptoms linked to Covid-19.

“We want to review the sequence of events for each death… Did they report to private hospitals first or… despite getting symptoms, did they not seek treatment on time…,” said Dr Salunkhe.

Each hospital in Pune, which has been treating Covid-19 patients, has been directed to submit medical case papers of the deaths that took place between October 1 and November 15, said Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer at the Pune Municipal Corporation. A meeting on this was held recently and hospitals have been directed to submit the medical case papers of Covid-related deaths by Tuesday.

Of 4,407 deaths, 3,439 patients had comorbidities

An analysis of deaths caused by the coronavirus infection in Pune city till November 19 indicates that at least 140 persons were brought dead to the hospitals. Of the 4,407 deaths, a total of 2,949 were men and of these, 1,994 were above the age of 60. Of the 1,457 women who died of Covid 19, a total of 948 were above the age of 60. One death was that of a transgender person.

Of the 4,407 deaths till November 19, the analysis indicates that 3,439 had comorbidities.

A total of 1,264 deaths were in the age group of 40 to 60 and of these, 954 persons had co-morbidities. In the age group of 20 to 40 years, there were 185 deaths and of these, 177 had comorbidities. There were 16 deaths below the age of 20, of which 14 had co-morbidities. The death analysis of the co-morbidity status shows that 485 persons had hypertension, 385 had diabetes, 148 had chronic kidney disease and 172 had ischaemic heart disease. A total of 52 persons had liver disease.

