From NDA rejection to national glory: Pune’s Tanu Bhan wins best NCC Cadet award

Pune’s Tanu Bhan being honoured by PM Narendra Modi as the Best NCC Cadet at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. (Special Arrangement)

For Tanu Bhan from Pimple Saudagar in Pune district, the journey to becoming India’s Best NCC Cadet wasn’t just about winning a gold medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi; it was about proving that setbacks are merely stepping stones.

On January 28, Bhan created history by becoming the first senior wing army cadet from Maharashtra to receive the coveted Best Cadet award at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. The second-year BSc Psychology student from MIT Art, Design and Technology University was chosen from a pool of around 20 lakh NCC cadets nationwide.

“When the results were declared, I was busy with drill routines at the Delhi camp,” recalls Bhan, a Junior Under Officer representing the 36 Maharashtra Battalion. “Learning that I was selected felt surreal and incredibly honouring.”