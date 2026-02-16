From NDA rejection to national glory: Pune’s Tanu Bhan wins best NCC Cadet award

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
For Tanu Bhan from Pimple Saudagar in Pune district, the journey to becoming India’s Best NCC Cadet wasn’t just about winning a gold medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi; it was about proving that setbacks are merely stepping stones.
On January 28, Bhan created history by becoming the first senior wing army cadet from Maharashtra to receive the coveted Best Cadet award at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. The second-year BSc Psychology student from MIT Art, Design and Technology University was chosen from a pool of around 20 lakh NCC cadets nationwide.
“When the results were declared, I was busy with drill routines at the Delhi camp,” recalls Bhan, a Junior Under Officer representing the 36 Maharashtra Battalion. “Learning that I was selected felt surreal and incredibly honouring.”
But this success came after what many would consider a crushing disappointment. Two years earlier, Bhan had cleared the National Defence Academy entrance exam, passed the medical tests, and received an SSB recommendation, only to miss out on merit.
“The NDA rejection was painful,” she admits candidly. “But I believe everything happens for a reason. My goal has always been clear: to get into the Indian Army. If not through NDA, then through NCC. If needed, I’ll try CDS next. The means may change, but the ends remain the same.”
This resilience perhaps reflects her military lineage. With her grandfather having served in the Air Force and her father in the Army, the urge to don olive green runs deep in her veins.
The road to her recent success, however, demanded sacrifice. The selection process began in July when college units across Maharashtra sent their cadets for g-level competitions. Bhan fought her way through inter-group contests, state-level selections, and finally a 60-day training camp in Pune.
“We were evaluated on everything, firing, drill, written exams covering current affairs, general knowledge and other subjects, interviews, communication skills,” she explains. “Mobile phones were forbidden. We were almost cut off from normal civilian life.”
A typical day would start at 4.30 am with firing practice, followed by drills, breakfast, preparation classes, and more activities stretching till 11 pm. Sleep was a luxury limited to four to five hours, Bhan says.
Bhan says she competed against cadets from 17 directorates after reaching New Delhi in December. From this elite group, only five cadets across different groups received the top honours.
Support system
Bhan acknowledges the support system that made this possible: “My parents stood by me constantly. The trainers at NCC headquarters pushed me to excel. MIT-ADT was understanding; they allowed makeup exams and supported me academically despite my long absence from college.”
Now, with the gold medal, Bhan has a message for young Indians who are glued to their smartphones: “NCC offers exposure you’ll rarely find in civilian life. It builds leadership, confidence, discipline, and fitness. There are adventure training opportunities, camps like the Republic Day one, and so much more. Give it a chance.”
As for her own future, the answer is unwavering. “I will become an Indian Army officer,” she states with quiet confidence.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan keep their love alive by writing letters to each other on birthdays, preserving them in a memory box. Psychotherapist Delnna Rajesh believes that letters create emotional security and prevent the softer aspects of a relationship from being forgotten. They serve as a reminder of the strong bond between two people.