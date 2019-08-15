From mobile covers to rakhis, Tricolour makes a colourful splash in Pune markets

Written by Ruchika Goswamy, Stuti Bafna and Feba Mery Varghese

This Independence Day, the colours of the Indian flag have been replicated in a range of merchandise, from small pins and badges to bracelets and balloons.

T-shirts, dupattas and kurtas with Tricolour prints or flag designs are becoming increasingly popular. A shop on Fergusson College road sells Tricolour merchandise. “We had Tricolour mobile covers as well but were unable to bring them from Mumbai because of heavy rain,” says Anurag Mehta, a mobile cover seller.

K L Akaash, a student of Pune University, is choosing a Tricolour t-shirt that is the right fit for him. “August 15 is one of the greatest days in our country’s history, so we should celebrate in style. It is not possible to move around holding a flag, so a Tricolour t-shirt is convenient,” he says, adding that he plans to wear it on days when the Indian team plays cricket matches.

At Mahatma Gandhi road, a 30-year-old seller has replaced the toys she usually sells with Tricolour items. “I borrow around Rs 2,500 to buy the items in bulk from Shivaji market. College and school students buy a lot of big flags as well as Tricolour bracelets. We charge between Rs 70 and Rs 120 for these but reduce the rates if people bargain hard,” she says.

Near Viman Nagar, a young mother is buying her son a balloon in the hope that he will learn to identify the colours of the Indian flag. Umer, a shopkeeper, has picked up a large pack of Tricolour balloons to decorate his shop on August 15. “When people come to my shop, I hope they will take a moment to think of the freedom fighters who gave their lives up for our independence,” he says.

When asked what happens to the merchandise that isn’t sold by August 15, Pooja, a 15-year-old balloon seller, says, “All the stock that doesn’t sell will be brought out again around January 26. As for people who buy these products, I hope they look after them. Too many times, I have come across discarded flags and items after Independence Day. I pick those up and store them as well.”

Double Celebration

As Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan are on the same day this year, rakhis in Tricolour designs are now trending. “I bought this Tricolour so we can remember two important events have arrived together,” says a girl. Another group of girls bought around 30 rakhis each. “We are sending these rakhis to Army personnel,” one of them says.