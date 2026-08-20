From Mhow’s myth to story of mule Pedongi: General Naravane shares glimpses from his new book

From debunking the popular myth behind the name of the military town of Mhow to recounting the extraordinary story of Pedongi, the Indian Army’s legendary mule that survived a battlefield ordeal and earned a place in military history, former Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) on Thursday offered a glimpse into the lesser-known stories behind the Army’s traditions, culture and folklore in his latest book, The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries.

Gen Naravane was speaking at the unveiling of the book in Pune on Thursday where he interacted with a panel of interviewers and audience. Answering the question on what inspired him to write the book, Gen Naravane said, “Almost two years ago, I was at a friend’s house where I came across a book by Shashi Tharoor A Wonderland of Words. It was a party so coundn’t really read the book at the time so I opened a page and browsed a couple of paragraphs. It was a chapter on Backronyms, which are like reverse engineered acronyms — like SOS, which we now say Save Our Souls and Save Our Ships, did not start out as that. It just started as a Morse Code. After reading that part, it came to my mind that there are many like this in the Army. An example of that is Mhow, which is a town near Indore. Many people say that it means Military Headquarters of War. But that is not the case. That is why…Myths and Mysteries.”