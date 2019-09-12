From Mayur rath to planting saplings, mandals bid grand farewell to Ganpati

As the city prepares to bid adieu to its beloved Ganpati Bappa, several idols will be queued in a procession for the immersion on Wednesday, marking the end of the festival. Mandals in the city are lining up decorated trucks and the devotees will be accompanied by the beats of dhol-tasha.

Advertising

To avoid pollution of natural water bodies, the Tulshibaug Ganpati is going to be immersed in an eco-friendly tank. Following an age-old tradition of having a maha aarti a day before the immersion, devotees have come together at the mandal to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha, offering 40 kg of sweets as prasad.

“Vipul Khatavkar is leading the procession for the immersion of the idol. He also designed the Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandal. An elaborate Mayur rath is being constructed on Bajirao Road currently. We also have three performances by different dhol-tasha groups lined up,” said Viraj Khatavkar.

Dagdusheth’s old charm remains unmatched, attracting some of the largest crowds in the city. The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati will be carried in the Vikat Vinayath rath. The idol will be placed in the centre of the structure, surrounded by eight pillars. The whole rath will be illuminated with thousands of small LED lights. It will be pulled forward by 12 bulls along Laxmi Road, with the procession culminating at Alka Talkies Chowk.

Advertising

A flood of devotees line the streets of the old city area each year to witness the final celebration, with loud chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Laukar Ya echoing across the region, this year is no different. Expect loud drumming as the sounds of dhol and tasha have become synonymous with visarjan.

The Swaroop Vardhani Dhol Phatak and Hindatarun Mandal Dhol Lezim Phatak are practising till the wee hours of morning to showcase the ethos and journey of the god, and to turn the occasion into a medley of culture and musical harmony.

At Rasta Peth, the Pratap Mitra Mandal is also preparing for the event with much fervour. “Our procession will begin from Rasta Peth and end at Deccan Gymkhana. Although constrained by the budget, we have an idea of planting saplings as we go along,” said a volunteer.

Jaihind Tarun Mandal of Wanowrie will start its procession at around 10 pm and the idol immersion will happen at a nearby water tank. Various other pandals in the city have also pledged to culminate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.