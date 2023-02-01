From Kashmir to Pune, a musician’s journey to create awareness on Rabab

When Kashmiri journalist-cum-musician performed at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune recently, he was doing more than just presenting the traditional tunes of the Valley.

Nazir Ganaie was also spreading awareness on the power of music to bring people together in a region ridden by conflict. At the centre of Ganaie’s attention was the Rabab, a string instrument that Kashmiri musicians like him are attempting to keep alive for future generations, not only in the region but also in other parts of India.

“The performance at FTII, Pune was a big success with students from all courses and faculties joining the session. The students and other people who joined the event were inquisitive about the Rabab, its origin, the sound quality and the makers of the instrument,” says Ganaie. The sound department of the institute also recorded Ganaie on Rabab and preserved the melodies in their library.

Ganaie’s Pune stopover was followed by a recording session in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, where he is trying to make Rabab a bigger part of music vocabulary.

The Rabab’s origins, like that of the Santoor, Kashmiri Sanrangi and Saaz-e-Kashmir, go back centuries and to Central Asia. “In Kashmir, the Rabab is made from the local mulberry tree and gut strings, and creates a powerful and sweet sound,” says Ganaie.

As a journalist, between covering politics in Srinagar, Ganaie used to highlight other areas that remain under-reported in the media, such as art and culture. Ganaie began to spend time with musicians and, on one routine evening, heard the sound of the Rabab. And that’s how, in 2012, Ganaie decided to devote a part of his life to reviving the “dying” instrument.

“When I wanted to buy and learn the Rabab, I faced a lot of problems due to a scarcity of the instrument and teachers. I also understood that Western music was becoming dominant and young people were moving away from the folk music of Kashmir,” he says. After Ganaie found the ideal Rabab, he began to learn from Srinagar-based musicians as well as YouTube videos. In 2016, he asked a friend, who was visiting Afghanistan to trade carpets and rugs, to bring him a Rabab.

Advertisement

In 2018, he set up an organisation called Kashmir Rabab Academy as a dedicated space for people to learn the authentic ways of playing Rabab. “It is run by a group of young professionals and music enthusiasts who train music lovers and give them a platform,” says Ganaie. Importantly, the academy enables people to buy the Rabab at their store. The initiative has resulted in a number of young and old people coming in to learn the basic ways of playing Rabab in Kashmir.

“We also created a number of films that spread a word across the country. Suddenly, I was receiving calls and messages from people who wanted to learn and buy the Rabab,” he says. One of these films is called “Rabab, a journey of soulful strings”.

At FTII, the musicians spoke at length about the makers, the tonal quality of the instrument and the revival project by the Kashmir Rabab Academy.

Another film, for social media, shows Ganaie playing a splendid piece while travelling by shikara. It garnered thousands of hits. “We have seen great results. A lot of people now play Rabab,” he says.