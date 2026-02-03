From IT professional to Pune’s first citizen: Why BJP picked Manjusha Nagpure, an MBA with deep RSS roots, to lead the city

Manjusha Nagpure was first elected to the PMC as a corporator in 2012 from the Anandnagar area on Sinhagad Road, and has since been re-elected to the civic body three times.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Manjusha Nagpure graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 1999, and did her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from ICFAI University in 2021Manjusha Nagpure graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 1999, and did her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from ICFAI University in 2021.
The BJP’s choice for the next mayor of Pune is a 46-year-old Business Management postgraduate, Manjusha Nagpure, who belongs to a family with a staunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. Nagpure was preferred over other frontrunners, four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande.

A third-time corporator, Nagpure, was elected unopposed in the recently held Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

In the January 15 PMC elections, Nagpure was elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward on Sinhagad Road.

Incidentally, Nagpure represents the electoral ward that is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule. The BJP had been trying hard to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagpure was first elected to PMC as a corporator in 2012 from the Anandnagar area on Sinhagad Road and, since then, she has made it to the civic body as a corporator thrice.

An SSPU graduate, former IT worker

Born in 1979, Nagpure is one of the most highly educated corporators elected to PMC.

Nagpure’s husband, Deepak, is a staunch right-wing leader and an office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and through him, she entered electoral politics from the seat reserved for women in PMC.

The couple has a business with significant income from leasing their commercial property. Nagpure has declared an asset worth Rs 3.22 crore.

She graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 1999, and did her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from ICFAI University in 2021. She worked at an IT firm but quit her job to contest civic elections at her family’s insistence.

She is the mother of two children, aged 17 and 5, respectively.

Electoral promises

During her campaign for the PMC elections, Nagpure assured voters that she would work to resolve the city’s traffic issues by improving traffic signals, widening roads, and strengthening the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus service.

Representing the flood-prone area along Sinhagad Road, Nagpure plans to construct a retaining wall along the Mutha River and establish a Flood Alert System to provide early warning to residents. She wants to push the river improvement and beautification project undertaken by PMC.

For public health, Nagpure wants to launch the Swachh Ward, Beautiful Ward concept in the city to address waste dumping in open areas. She said she wouldwork to upgrade civic hospitals and introduce digital education in civic schools.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

