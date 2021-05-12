From fantasy to superheroes to Disney magic, podcasts will make stay at home family moments special

There are fairy tales of India that transport children to a world of kings and queens, princes and fairies, crafty wizards and magical beasts. (Representational)

Many Gen X and millennials still reminisce about the days when on-the-go family entertainment was synonymous with radio, which often played non-stop through car and bus rides, at family picnics, and elsewhere. It gave everyone a sense of imagination – each person thinking of a different situation as the host or commentator presented the news or a story. Today, podcasts have emerged as an engaging medium to provide content that is much beyond what we ever heard on the radio, and equally relevant for parents and kids… sometimes, even the same podcasts for both!

The conversation around podcasts for kids has grown especially in the last year as parents sought means that help kids learn something new, and visual fatigue kicked in with constant screen time, whether with video games or the TV. Spotify has picked a few podcasts for these young listeners. This includes gaatha story podcasts on the audio streaming platform that offers stories and fables that weave fantasy with learning, Spotify Original Superheroes of Indian mythology that chronicles the lives of India’s revered mythological superheroes, and the recently launched in India Disney Huby, which dives into the magnificent world of magic, through podcast and music audio experiences.

A statement issued today has said that Spotify’s exclusive deal with gaatha story includes four podcasts, each touching upon a theme. Devgatha brings classic Indian tales with a contemporary twist, while Balgaatha brings bedtime stories built on morals from Panchatantra, Jataka and Hitopadesha stories. There are fairy tales of India that transport children to a world of kings and queens, princes and fairies, crafty wizards and magical beasts; and real life stories in Veergatha, which speaks of tales of bravery, honour and valour acts performed by children who won the National Bravery Award.

