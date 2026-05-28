From experts to accused: Prominent Pune faces in NEET-UG paper leak

The investigation into the paper leak of NEET-UG, which led to the cancellation of the nationwide entrance exam, has led to multiple arrests, most of them in Maharashtra.
Among those arrested are three women who share a first name – Manisha – and an alleged role in the paper leak that has sparked nationwide outrage.
Manisha Waghmare
A 46-year-old beautician, Waghmare was arrested on May 14. The CBI described her as a “common link” who allegedly connected students with another accused, Manisha Mandhare, who has also been arrested. Both of them lived in the same housing society in Pune. Manisha Waghmare allegedly supplied the question paper to another accused, Dhananjay Lokhande.
Manisha Mandhare
Another ‘Manisha’ arrested in the case, Mandhare was a senior biology teacher at the Pune Modern Junior College of Science, Arts and Commerce. She had been working with the college since 2002 and the National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET-UG exam, had named her an expert. The CBI arrested her on May 16. Manisha Mandhare, it is alleged, conducted special coaching classes at her residence. During these classes, she allegedly leaked several questions from the Botany and Zoology papers for the NEET-UG exam.
Manisha Havaldar
The third ‘Manisha’ arrested in the case is Manisha Havaldar, principal of the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune’s Budhwar Peth. A physics teacher who joined the school in 1992, she was set to retire in less than two months. The CBI arrested her on May 22. The NTA had appointed Manisha Havaldar as an expert, and she had access to the physics question papers for NEET-UG. She allegedly leaked questions from the physics paper.
The leak, and the outrage
On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG exam that over 22 lakh students took on May 3. The agency confirmed overlaps between the question paper and ‘guess papers’ doing the rounds before the test. The cancellation sparked nationwide outrage as students complained that their hard work had come to naught. The investigation was handed over to the CBI, which has arrested 10 accused so far, most of them from Maharashtra.
Shubham Khairnar
The first person to be arrested in the case was Shubham Khairnar from Nashik. The 27-year-old was arrested for allegedly buying the papers for Rs 10 lakh and selling them for Rs 15 lakh per copy. Khairnar ran a medical education consultancy firm in Nashik and referred to himself as ‘Dr’ though he never completed his BAMS degree, according to the university.
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Dhananjay Lokhande
Another accused is Dhananjay Lokhande, a 30-year-old Ayurvedic practitioner from Ahilyanagar. The CBI has said Lokhande got the question papers from Manisha Waghmare and passed them on to Khairnar.
PV Kulkarni
Prahlad Vitthal Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher from Latur’s Dayanand Science College (Junior), allegedly organised coaching sessions at his Pune home during which students were “taught the leaked material”, the CBI has said.
Shivaraj Motegaonkar
Another arrested accused is Shivaraj Motegaonkar, founder of Renukai Coaching Centre, which runs from multiple locations in Maharashtra. The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar was close to PV Kulkarni, and searches at his institute and residence had led to the recovery of a chemistry question bank with the same questions that appeared in the NEET exam. Motegaonkar started his coaching classes in 1999 and Kulkarni briefly taught at his coaching centre. In fact, Motegaonkar’s son appeared for the NEET-UG paper on May 3. The CBI has also questioned his son and wife.
Manoj Shirure
On May 27, the CBI said it had arrested Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor. He allegedly played a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of an accused coaching centre owner, in getting chemistry papers from PV Kulkarni. Along with Dr Shirure, CBI arrested Tejas Shah, the Chief Operating Officer and physics faculty at the Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy located in Shivajinagar, Pune. Shah was allegedly in touch with Havaldar and got access to the physics question paper leaked by her.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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