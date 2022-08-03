From customers to consumers, Deepak Fertilisers opts for strategic change

A STRATEGIC shift is underway in the way chemical and fertiliser major Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) operates.

Sailesh Mehta, chairman of the company, speaking to The Indian Express, said the company aims to change from a commodity to speciality product company.

The transformation, Mehta said, would see them getting closer to the end user of their products. Thus for the fertiliser vertical, the company aims to get closer to the farmer while for the mining business, it would mean working closely with the end customers in terms of drone-based review for blasting sites. The transformation, Mehta said, would see them looking at customers as consumers.

The process which has started three years ago saw the company drawing in agronomists who would be working with the farmers. Using the digital muscle and technology like machine learning, the company has created knowledge base on every crop. In order to demonstrate their products, the company has taken up 50,000 demonstration plots which would showcase the products in real time. Agri input companies have increasingly taken to IT-based solutions to get closer to their end users. Unlike the dealer retailer structure, many companies have gone at the farm-level to ensure their products and practices reach farmers. The demonstration plots are maintained next to the normal plots of the farmers and are used to showcase the efficacy of the products being advertised.

Most of the demonstration plots, Mehta said, are in Maharashtra while the others are in Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. DFPCL has brought in Croptek cotton and maize grade for the two specific crops this Kharif. Speciality products aimed at sugarcane, onions and horticulture crops are in the pipeline. “Our main area of operation has been Maharashtra. So most products would be aimed at crops grown here,” he said. The speciality products would be a mixture of the basic fertilisers plus micronutrient topped with agronomic solutions aimed at particular crops.

For the mining sector, the company has devised solutions like drone-based review of blasting site and special chemicals which would help its end consumers. This transformation, Mehta said, is not capex heavy, but intellect heavy.