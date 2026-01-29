From crash to conclusions: How AAIB investigates aircraft accidents

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is responsible for the classification of ‘safety occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
4 min readJan 29, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Crash site in Baramati whereDCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 28/01/2026, PuneCrash site in Baramati whereDCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 28/01/2026, Pune
Make us preferred source on Google

The crash of the chartered aircraft in Baramati, in which five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were killed, is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

An attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAIB is responsible for the classification of ‘safety occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an All Up Weight (AUW) of more than 2250 kgs or turbojet aircraft are investigated by the specialised investigation agency.

Once an occurrence is classified as an accident or serious incident, an investigator-in-charge or investigators are appointed by AAIB under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. An investigator-in-charge is responsible for conducting an investigation into the circumstances of an accident or serious incident.

The initial notification of the occurrence is sent to the country of registry, the country of operator, the country of manufacturer, and the country of design of the aircraft involved. The Accredited Representatives from the countries concerned are associated with the investigation undertaken by AAIB.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar’s plane crash: ‘It’s over, what is left… Baramati has been orphaned’

Initial evidence collection and investigation

Upon receiving notification of an occurrence, AAIB immediately deputes one or more investigators to reach the site and gather evidence. MoCA officials said the aim of the initial investigation is to gather and preserve perishable evidence for subsequent analysis, which may be lost over time.

The activities may include recording and mapping any signs of impact with terrain or objects in the vicinity; recording the distribution of wreckage; photography and videography of the site and wreckage; wreckage examination; and the retrieval of Flight Recorders or any component perceived to be of value to the investigators.

Story continues below this ad

It may also include interviewing witnesses and recording their statements; gathering data from onboard systems, GPS devices, CCTV, and other surveillance devices available at the site; obtaining recordings and data from ATC and radar stations; and obtaining samples from the site, MoCA officials said.

Examination and analysis

The evidence and data gathered by AAIB Investigators are subjected to detailed scrutiny to build a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the occurrence under investigation and any safety issues that had a causal or contributory effect on it. This may require investigators to review complex and varied sets of evidence and seek clarifications from various stakeholders, as needed, officials said.

Documents and records gathered from the operator, regulator, involved personnel, or other stakeholders are studied and analysed by the investigators. The results of the analysis of Flight Recorder data, along with examinations of components or other reports from specialists, are reviewed and may require deliberation with various stakeholders.

Officials said that sometimes the examination and analysis of different sets of evidence and data may provide a vague, incomplete, and/or contradictory picture of the situation. This may prompt the collection of additional evidence or require further interviews with witnesses or other personnel.

Drafting, acceptance and dissemination of final report

Story continues below this ad

After the examination and analysis of all available evidence are complete, the investigation team drafts the report, which includes all factual information, analysis, conclusions, and safety recommendations. Once the draft report is finalised, it is shared with the countries of registry, operator, manufacturer and design and comments are sought and reviewed.

The draft report is reviewed internally and submitted to the director general, AAIB, for acceptance.

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement