From crash to conclusions: How AAIB investigates aircraft accidents

The crash of the chartered aircraft in Baramati, in which five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were killed, is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

An attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAIB is responsible for the classification of ‘safety occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an All Up Weight (AUW) of more than 2250 kgs or turbojet aircraft are investigated by the specialised investigation agency.

Once an occurrence is classified as an accident or serious incident, an investigator-in-charge or investigators are appointed by AAIB under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. An investigator-in-charge is responsible for conducting an investigation into the circumstances of an accident or serious incident.