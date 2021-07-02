From coffee painting to bird watching, here’s what to do in Pune this weekend

Pune: Take a look at cultural events in store for you this weekend.

Coffee, one of the favourite beans of people around the world, is also the base of a form of art. Studio Artzone is organised a workshop that fuses the old art of coffee painting with colourful background. The medium is acrylic and you will need a canvas or thick paper. The workshop will be conducted online through a recorded video. On July 4, 3 pm. Contact (WhatsApp only) 9822254472.

Moving Rhythms is a community dance initiative by Karishma Harlalka, The Nritya Experiment and Navneesh Makkad that aims to create an open structure with community connect. You do not have to be a dancer to be a part of the experience. It is open to all to move, explore and experience, while remaining connected to one’s own process. On July 3, 6 pm. Contact: 9890138526 for more details and to register.

Do you have a local site where you go birding regularly? Do you know if the Blue-tailed Bee-eater is only a passage migrant or a winter visitor as well? When was the last time you saw a Green Bee-eater? Are Small Minivets becoming less common than they once used to be? The answers to these questions and more can be answered by regularly monitoring your favourite birding sites in a systematic way. Bird Count India has started the Patch Monitoring Project, which involves systematic bird monitoring by birders in their favourite patch. Contact: https://birdcount.in/patch-monitoring/

VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is now open. Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works, such as Perforated Earth, evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.