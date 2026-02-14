From Bristol to Dharashiv: Why 150 schools in this drought-hit district of Maharashtra is adopting international money lessons

Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district will roll out a financial literacy module of international standards for Class 8 students and other higher classes from May.

As part of a research impact project on financial education led by Dr Nikhil Sapre, programme director for MSc Financial Technology at the University of Bristol Business School, UK, the learning materials for the financial literacy module will be carefully developed, designed, and structured to suit the rural and semi-rural school contexts within the state.

Kirti Pujari, Dharashiv District Collector, and Dr Mainak Ghosh, CEO of Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, gave the approval to introduce an international-standard curriculum in rural schools as a pilot project.

Dr Ghosh, CEO, Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, told The Indian Express that the module will comprise 16 hours of classroom teaching for Class 8 students and even higher classes.

“The curriculum will be age-appropriate and activity-based, covering core concepts in financial education,” Dr Ghosh said. It will be rolled out as a pilot project across more than 150 schools in Dharashiv district. According to Dr Ghosh, the aim was to make it a model for others to emulate.

Dr Sapre, who has been interested in understanding the importance of giving financial literacy to Indian school children, said that he had conducted several surveys in Pune and Karad in Satara.

“Research has shown that financial literacy is crucial for financial wellbeing and supporting economic empowerment,” Dr Sapre said.

The surveys and associated activities for students are aimed at evaluating parental role in shaping the children’s financial awareness and behaviour.

While in Pune, Professor Sapre also met Kuldeep Ambekar, who hails from Dharashiv and is the founder and coordinator of Pune-based Student Helping Hands. He had left his drought-stricken village in Dharashiv to pursue higher studies in Pune, carrying with him the struggles of his community.

Kuldeep urged Prof Sapre to consider Dharashiv district, where failed monsoons and farmer suicides have occurred.

Together with Manisha Waghmare of Dharashiv-based Hope Welfare Foundation, the team soon actively engaged with authorities at the district collectorate and zilla parishad to facilitate a `financial literacy module’ designed as part of the University of Bristol’s research impact for rural school children in Dharashiv.

“This initiative is important in Dharashiv as the region is drought-affected and many farming families face serious financial difficulties. Crop failures and unstable incomes lead to distress among farmers, and there have been cases of suicide. Hence, introducing financial literacy in schools can help students understand better ways of managing money, exploring alternative career options, and building stable livelihoods,” Kuldeep said.

Dr Sapre also explained that the objective is to strengthen foundational financial capability among adolescents at a critical stage of schooling, before they make key education and career decisions. This financial literacy module will be introduced to potentially over 3,800 Class 8 students registered in Dharashiv ZP schools.

“The module will be designed to equip students with a practical understanding of money management, savings, responsible financial behaviour, and safe engagement with formal and digital financial systems.

The learning materials for the module will be co-written by Dr Ved Beloskar, who is an assistant professor in accounting and finance at the School of Management, IIT Bombay,” Dr Sapre said.

(From Left) Mainak Gosh, Dharashiv Zilla Parishad CEO, Kirti Pujari, Dharashiv District Collector, Prof Nikhil Sapre, Manisha Waghmare, and Kuldeep Ambekar (From Left) Mainak Gosh, Dharashiv Zilla Parishad CEO, Kirti Pujari, Dharashiv District Collector, Prof Nikhil Sapre, Manisha Waghmare, and Kuldeep Ambekar

As part of the project, both Dr Sapre and Dr Beloskar will co-design and deliver teacher training workshops to ensure consistency in delivery and ownership.

The workshops are aimed at addressing the issue noted in the National Education Policy (NEP) that new curricular areas fail without teacher capacity due to limited subject confidence, lack of prior training, among other reasons, and absence of contextualised teaching materials.

The initiative is aligned with broader educational and policy priorities around life skills, digital literacy, and youth preparedness for economic participation. In particular, the proposed module aligns closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes holistic development, experiential learning, and the integration of essential life skills within school education,” Dr Sapre added.