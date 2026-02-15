Against All Odds | From a suicidal wreck to the woman who brought endurance cycling to India, how Divya Tate pedalled her way out of the fog

Abuse is better understood now, but several decades ago many women who endured it remained silent, preferring not to talk about it. Among them was Divya Tate, a trained architect, single mom with two sons whom she homeschooled, the first Indian woman to participate in the Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) Randonneur (2011) and widely acknowledged as the woman who brought endurance cycling to the country.

With ambitious plans to design her own version of a triathlon this October, when she turns 60, Divya admits her marriage lasted for eight years and was one of the most painful chapters that seemed to quietly erase her existence.

”It was an abusive environment. My well-being was never truly considered, and over time, I began to lose my sense of self. I was physically present, but I felt dead inside. I was more vulnerable when I became pregnant. Still, I was in denial that it was that bad and tried to make my marriage work until I had my second child. The day I came home after the hospital, there was a huge fight,” Divya recalled.

Numbing out felt easier than facing the reality of it all, she felt at that time. She pulled back and pondered over the fact that she had brought two lives into this world. “I had to brace myself and fight out of it. It was a piece of fog, but I actively started working to find systems that support me,” she said.

‘What empowered me in that journey was cycling’

Divya, who would cycle as a kid when her dad was in the Indian Air Force, still remembers how upset she was that her bicycle had been sold. The family lived in Mumbai then and after marriage, she relocated to Pune in 1992, where both husband and wife were practising architects. She went on to purchase a basic bicycle with six gears. “I felt a sense of freedom here. It was a moment of epiphany,” she said.

“My cycle helped me regain some sort of independence over my life,” Divya said, adding that she would ride to work and even take her young children to kindergarten on her cycle. “That was way back in 2001. I soon realised that all those years I had lost sight of my interests, but as long as I had my cycle, I could do anything,” she smiled.

While it took a couple of years to live separately and transform herself from being a suicidal wreck to then engage with the world, Divya also exposed her children to cycling and trekking. “I have always loved the countryside and cycling, so I would pack a simple bag and set off with my basic bike—no fancy panniers, just what I could carry and ride 70–100 km at a time, stopping to eat, exploring villages and the quiet countryside around Pune,” she said.

A Super Randonneur, Divya showed cycling belonged to women too

Cycling as a leisure activity did not exist, and even as a sport, it was very limited. Most of what Divya did was a solo adventure,except when her kids started to join her. Divya, however, remembers that when PBP Randonneur, a 1,200-km cycling event, was announced, the sign-ups were almost all men. “I registered to simply show that cycling belongs to women too,” she said. She became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Randonneur, organised by Audax Club Parisien. But prior to that, she had to deal with a nasty fall where she broke her right kneecap. She recovered as she was in training form, and in 2011 she became the first woman to become a Super Randonneur and qualify for the Paris-Brest-Paris ride in France. “This was the turning point for me to take over as the national representative for India and facilitate this activity throughout India under Audax India Randonneurs,” she recalled.

Of cycling ecosystem development and community building

Divya started organising brevets in Pune, creating the oldest still active Randonneuring club. Under her management, the Audax India organisation grew to over 80-plus cities in India, and she was also a crew and official member at international races, and went on to conduct 28 Ultracycling (RAAM Qualifier) races of 600 to 1,750 km, under the Inspire India banner. Apart from being the Race director of numerous short and long races in India, she also set up a unique Audax India Women’s club.

Unstoppable, Divya has built a lakeside cabin in the countryside, riding her old Trek MTB, carving trails for running and swimming and working towards sustainable living. “What motivates me despite the odds is that no one promised us a cushy journey; rough patches are par for the course. Every challenge is just another opportunity to evolve, learn and become stronger,” she said.