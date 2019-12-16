Friendly cricket game between nephrologists, their patients: ‘They are not held back because of dialysis’

During the friendly match at Ground Zero in Kothrud on Sunday. (Express) During the friendly match at Ground Zero in Kothrud on Sunday. (Express)

Written by Tiyashi Datta

A cricket match between nephrologists and their patients was organised at Ground Zero in Kothrud on Sunday.

With six players on each team and no umpire involved, the game eventually concluded with the patients’ team winning the match. Over 15 dialysis patients came to witness the friendly game, organised by dialysis provider network Nephroplus. The match was of six overs each, and the doctors won the toss and chose to bat first.

“Mostly, we have been working the entire week and having dialysis treatments. Our life is mostly inside four walls, but this is allowing us to explore outdoor games which we cannot play regularly. We are getting good exposure,” said Aquib Sheikh (28), a senior research analyst who has been on dialysis since 2005.

He was in Class X when he had his kidney transplant. Now, he gets dialysis thrice a week.

“There are some new patients who might not be having that much confidence, but seeing their fellow patients play, they might gain that self-confidence,” added Sheikh.

17-year-old Altamash Patel said he was taking part in an initiative of this kind for the first time. “This is good for patients as they have a lot of negative thoughts. To stay fit, we need to stay happy and this type of match always motivates patients,” he said. Altamash, who was the opener, was hitting balls out of the park as soon as he began.

Dressed in black t-shirts and trousers, the opposing team of nephrologists also managed to score high.

Dr Shriniwas Ambike, a nephrologist at the Jehangir Hospital unit of Nephroplus, said, “It gives them confidence that they are not held back just because they are on dialysis… They take it as a form of entertainment, something different from the routine. Most of them are doing dialysis thrice a week. So they get to know that there is life beyond all this.”

On the precautions that were taken during the match, Sukaran Singh, Vice President, Operations, Nephroplus said, “It is not a very competitive game that we are looking at. It is within their limitation. It is more of a fun activity, but we have technicians and a medical emergency kit available. If there is an emergency, we will make sure that it gets taken care of.”

The game was a curtain-raiser for this year’s Dialysis Olympiad, a flagship programme of Nephroplus which aims to encourage patients with kidney disorders. Consisting of games such as table tennis, sudoku, carroms, basketball and cycling, the event will be held on December 22 at Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

