Friction in Mahayuti: BJP wants Shinde to act against 2 Sena leaders who visited Abhijeet Dipke, family

“Eknath Shinde should take strict action against such individuals,'' said State Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneAug 3, 2026 03:09 AM IST
BJP: Shinde must act against 2 Sena leaders who met Dipke, kinAbhijeet Dipke met his parents during a visit home in June. (Express Photo)
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Signalling a friction within the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, the BJP has sought action from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde against the two Shiv Sena leaders who had met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and his parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Eknath Shinde should take strict action against such individuals,” said State Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday.

The two leaders, Sanjay Shirsat and Bachchu Kadu, visited Dipke and his parents at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last week. Shirsat is the District Guardian Minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Kadu is an MLC.

Read | The outreach to Dipke: How the two Senas played CJP agitation differently

Bawankule said said though it their party’s internal matter, Eknath Shinde should decide how his party leaders ought to behave. ”Such conduct while working within the ruling Mahayuti alliance is not appropriate,” Bawankule said.

Similarly, another BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the meeting of two Shiv Sena leaders with Dipke has sent out a wrong signal.

“While Opposition parties’ behavior is understandable, it sends a wrong message when Sanjay Shirsat and Bachchu Kadu visit Abhijeet Dipke at his home. It it is improper for leaders of a ruling coalition party to visit the leader of an agitation that attempted to tarnish the government’s image,” he said.

He alleged that Bachchu Kadu visited Dipke for gaining publicity.

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Emphasising that the actions of Shirsat and Kadu could widen the rift between Shiv Sena and the BJP within the Mahayuti alliance, he demanded that senior leaders of their party should pull them up.

“The party leadership should reprimand both of them,” he said.

On July 26, Shirsat met the parents of Abhijit Dipke before he returned from New Delhi when their agitation was called off in the wake of the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shirsat had promised that their son would get official security cover.

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”I will personally make a special request to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide him with official security so that no threat is posed to his life,” the Shiv Sena leader had said.

Shirsat was the first leader from the Mahayuti government to communicate with Dipke’s parents. Later, Kadu met Dipke after his return from New Delhi on July 30.

After visiting the family, Shirsat had said, ”We have family relations with the Dipke family. I did not visit during the protests to ensure the matter was not given a political turn. Now, I have come to inquire about Abhijeet’s health, and the government will take proper care of him,” he said.

Kadu was more forthcoming after his meeting with Dipke. “Did I come from Pakistan? Can no one from the ruling party come to meet? Abhijit Dipke is an agitator, and I am an agitator myself. If Dipke is going to agitate on behalf of farmers, showing a mirror to the government is not wrong. The media has branded agitators as criminals,” Kadu told reporters.

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Kadu further said, “It is necessary to stand with people who fight. I had come to congratulate Abhijeet Dipke, and he deserves to be congratulated. The government, party, and political affiliations are a different matter. I have met him here not as a leader, but as an activist.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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