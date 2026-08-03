Friction in Mahayuti: BJP wants Shinde to act against 2 Sena leaders who visited Abhijeet Dipke, family

Signalling a friction within the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, the BJP has sought action from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde against the two Shiv Sena leaders who had met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and his parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“Eknath Shinde should take strict action against such individuals,” said State Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday.

The two leaders, Sanjay Shirsat and Bachchu Kadu, visited Dipke and his parents at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last week. Shirsat is the District Guardian Minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Kadu is an MLC.

Bawankule said said though it their party’s internal matter, Eknath Shinde should decide how his party leaders ought to behave. ”Such conduct while working within the ruling Mahayuti alliance is not appropriate,” Bawankule said.