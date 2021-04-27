Fresh stock of doses yet to arrive, vaccination drops drastically in Pune district

Citizens wait inside the vaccination center at Dattanagar Jambhulwadi road Health Centre, Pune, to take vaccine on Monday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Vaccination of beneficiaries against coronavirus in Pune district fell drastically on Tuesday, with only 30,095 persons inoculated, as against 78,668 inoculations on Monday. The low count was due to the district not receiving its stock replenishment on Tuesday, which may also hamper vaccination coverage on Wednesday.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health, Pune circle, said that they had not received supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the state till late on Tuesday evening.

Even at Pune Municipal Corporation, city health officials said they had not received the civic body’s stock of vaccine doses. “We are not sure if the supply will come in by Wednesday morning for vaccine doses to be administered,” said Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer.

Of the 30,095 beneficiaries vaccinated across Pune district on Tuesday, 13,399 were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 11,916 were from Pune Rural areas and 4,780 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas.

A total of 24,832 beneficiaries were administered Covishield vaccine doses while 5,263 were given Covaxin doses that were administered to beneficiaries across Pune district. However, only a few centres could administer the doses in Pune city due to the shortage of doses. At private hospitals like Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, authorities said their stock was almost over, with only some doses left of Covaxin, to be administered as a second dose for 100 beneficiaries.

State Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that whatever stock the Centre sends to the state is distributed immediately and nothing is kept at the state headquarters in Pune. “There is no clarity on how many doses we will get on Wednesday,” Dr Vyas told The Indian Express.

According to Dr Deshmukh, Pune district had received one lakh doses on Sunday and these were distributed among hospitals in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural. “So, Monday saw a higher number of beneficiaries getting inoculated as compared to Tuesday,” Dr Deshmukh said. He added they were constantly following up with the state government on the availability of doses.

At PMC, Dr Deokar said the civic body had exhausted its stock and was waiting for supply of vaccine doses. He, however, urged local residents in the age group 18 to 44 years to register on Co-Win app for the third round of vaccination slated to begin on May 1. “We will also be involved in training our healthcare staff as part of preparedness for the third phase of vaccination,” said Dr Deokar.