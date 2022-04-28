Freedom From Diabetes aims to free one lakh diabetics by 2025

Freedom from Diabetes (FFD), an organisation specialising in the reversal of diabetes, claims to have helped thousands of diabetics get rid of their dependency on insulin and other medicines.

According to FFD, it has helped more than 12,000 diabetics to stop taking insulin or diabetes medicines, close to 1,500 individuals from consuming cholesterol tablets and another 700 from hypertension tablets, and over 2,000 individuals successfully reduce at least 10 kg of weight. Since 2013, FFD said it has helped over 12,000 diabetics free themselves from dependency on either insulin or medicines or both. Of these, 1,796 people have completely stopped taking insulin, 9,507 are completely non-dependent on medicines, and 897 are free from both. Last year, FFD claimed it helped 206 diabetics clear the Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) and 164 individuals the Impaired Glucose Tolerance Test.

Dr Pramod Tripathi, the founder of FFD, says he has been making efforts to raise awareness, educate, and eradicate myths about diabetes since 2013, and is aiming to help 100,000 diabetics get rid of the disorder by 2025.

“The biggest challenge is that a large number of individuals are unaware of their condition. It is estimated that 57 per cent of diabetes cases remain undiagnosed. This is particularly concerning because the risk of serious complications increases when the disorder remains neglected or is not treated in time,” says Dr Tripathi. “We have helped over 12,000 individuals reverse their diabetes so far and it’s a major milestone for us, but we still have a long way to go from here. Over the last decade, we’ve been on a mission to raise awareness and educate people about diabetes. We aim to free at least 1,00,000 diabetics from dependency on insulin or diabetes medicines or both by 2025,” he adds.

Dr Tripathi says his focus on reversing diabetes has led him to study varied disciplines, including Allopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, Meditation, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and Healing.

“The lifetime risk of males developing diabetes from the age of 20 years is 55.5 per cent. In females, the figure is 64.6 per cent. However, lifetime risk does decrease as people get older. Diabetes, which was known to afflict older adults, is now striking young Indians at an alarming rate. One in every four youth suffers from diabetes today,” says Dr Tripathi.

“Although younger individuals do not need insulin to survive, they are at greater risk of developing life-threatening complications like kidney damage and heart diseases, than individuals who are insulin-dependent. Whether diabetic or otherwise, the objective for every human being should be to attain a healthy mind and body. Once we start working towards this, we can achieve anything, including reversing diabetes,” he adds.