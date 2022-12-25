Free for all in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad as 7 BRTS routes are left to fend for themselves

Two years after it removed traffic wardens manning the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the cash-strapped Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now discontinued the services of security guards. As a result, seven BRTS routes on a 65-km stretch in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been left to fend for themselves.

“We had to pay Rs 80 lakh monthly salary to the guards which was putting an extra burden on our financial resources,” PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Omprakash Bokaria told The Indian Express.

Nearly 390 security guards were asked to stop manning bus stops on BRTS routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from December 1. The seven affected BRTS routes see 800 buses making 8,000 trips daily, carrying 4.5 lakh commuters.

Asked who will manage the BRTS routes now, Bokaria said they have written to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to appoint the traffic wardens. “We have requested PMC and PCMC to manage the routes in their respective jurisdictions by appointing traffic wardens,” he said.

Anant Waghmare, who heads the BRTS department for PMC and PCMC limits, said there were 250 traffic wardens, who were removed during the lockdown period as there were fewer buses plying on the roads. “Each traffic warden earned Rs 25,000 per month salary. The wardens managed the BRTS route traffic ensuring smooth passage for buses and keeping private vehicles at bay. Similarly, there were 390 security guards. Their role was to guide passengers at the bus stops and provide them with information about the destination of the buses,” he said.

A visit to the BRTS route on the Pune-Mumbai highway revealed that there was a virtual free for all as any private vehicle can zoom in and zoom out of the BRTS route. At cross-sections like at Pimpri, the dangers are glaringly obvious. As PMPML buses hurtle towards Pimpri signal through the BRTS route, private vehicles move across the BRTS route to move to the central part of the highway. Similarly, vehicles from the central part of the highway move across the BRTS route to land on the left side. The result is utter chaos with possibilities of accidents.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Chinchwad, Akurdi, Kasarwadi and Phugewadi. Two-wheeler riders were seen moving in and out of the BRTS corridors at break-neck speed.

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, who has been demanding that the BRTS route be scrapped, said, “PMPML cannot leave the BRTS route on its own. This is risky and fraught with danger. Road users are going to lose their lives. This is like an invitation for accidents. If PMPML finds BRTS too difficult to manage, it should instead do away with the route and remove the barricades. This will ensure smooth movement of traffic.”

“BRTS is in shambles in Pune. It exists only for namesake. It is partly operational and partly non-existent. The concept of BRTS is nowhere to be seen. Buses pass through BRTS routes as they have been laid. Otherwise, there is no system in place. Neither frequency of buses, nor fast travel or property information system is available on BRTS route, thereby defeating the very purpose for why it was started,” Sanjay Shitole of PMP Pravasi Manch said.

Shitole said since there is hardly any frequency of buses, private vehicles get an opportunity to enter the routes. “This also prompted the city police to demand opening of routes for all kinds of vehicles. If PMPML is not ensuring proper and orderly BRTS, then such demands will obviously be made,” he said.

PMPML, however, denied it was not taking care of the BRTS route. “We have field officers and a squad appointed for each route. One field officer has been appointed for one route. While one squad of security officers is managing one route each,” Waghmare said.