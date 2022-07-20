Free Covid booster drive: Maharashtra sees a jump in daily immunisation

With the Central Government making Covid booster shots free of cost, an average of 1.5 lakh people across Maharashtra have been administered the doses each day in the past five days. Government offices, malls, schools and colleges will be utilised for administering the booster dose of Covid vaccination. Earlier, the daily average was between 50,000 and 60,000.

The Central Government recently made Covid booster jabs free for adults at the government-run centres for 75 days starting July 15 as part of its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. More than 17 crore doses have been administered in Maharashtra till date. According to Maharashtra health officers, over 33 lakh precaution/booster doses have been administered. Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional chief secretary (health) told The Indian Express that the average per day booster dose vaccination has improved.

Elaborating on the split-up of the booster shots administered, Dr Sachin Desai, Maharashtra immunisation officer told The Indian Express, “Around 22 lakh booster doses have been administered to people in the 60+ age group, while over 11 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to those in the 18-59 age group.

“In the last four days we have seen an uptake in Covid booster dose vaccination with a daily average of approximately one to 1.5 lakh.”

He said that the health department was encouraging group immunization at government offices, malls and colleges. The government has set up more than 6,000 vaccination centres across Maharashtra.

Health authorities said that the precautionary or booster dose can be taken six months after the second dose. If a person has been infected with Covid-19, then he/she can wait for three months before taking the booster shot.

According to the latest report, more than 25 lakh youngsters in the 12-14 age group have taken their first Covid shot and over 14 lakh received both the doses. In the 15-59 age group a total of 7.1 crore persons got the first dose and 5.9 crore received both the doses.Senior citizens totalling 1.3 crore got the first shot while 1.14 crore received both the doses.

Over 19K take booster doses in Pune city

Pune city limits, too, witnessed a jump in the number of beneficiaries taking the booster dose of Covid shot in the last four to five days. Dr Suryakant Deokar, Pune Municipal Corporation immunisation officer, said that an average of 4,000 to 5,000 beneficiaries took their booster shots daily across 68 civic-run vaccination centres during the five days. From July 15-19 at least 19,171 beneficiaries have got their booster shots. Till date, more than 75 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Pune city. Dr Deokar also said that those who are due for their second dose need to complete the schedule. There are at least five lakh beneficiaries who require a second dose, Dr Deokar said.