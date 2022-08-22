Free Covid-19 booster dose campaign picks up pace in Maharashtra: Officials

The administration of the third or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines for free at government centres for 75 days as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (https://indianexpress.com/article/india/centre-announces-free-covid-booster-doses-all-adults-75-days-8026993/) has picked up pace across Maharashtra with the state crossing more than 35 lakh precautionary doses between July 15 and August 20, said officials.

Dr Sachin Desai, Maharashtra immunisation officer, told The Indian Express that within 35 days of the launch of the campaign on July 15, more than 35 lakh beneficiaries have got the precautionary dose. Till August 20, more than 8 lakh beneficiaries have got the second dose, he added.

In Mumbai, for instance, over three lakh people have got the precautionary dose and more than 41,000 have taken the second dose between July 15 and August 20. In Pune, over 2.6 lakh beneficiaries have taken the precautionary dose while more than 48,000 have got the second dose during the period.

“Overall we have seen an improvement in the performance during the campaign. Precautionary doses for different age groups commenced across different timelines this year. Initially the number of beneficiaries in the age group 18-59 getting the precautionary dose was just 1 to 2 per cent which has climbed to 7 per cent,” Desai said.

In Maharashtra, more than five crore citizens are due for the precautionary dose and 1.7 crore for the second dose.

Mumbai, Pune and Thane have the highest number of beneficiaries yet to get the booster dose and second dose. Across Mumbai, more than 72 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get the booster dose while more than 10 lakh are due for the second dose. In Pune, 59 lakh are due for the precautionary dose while more than 15 lakh for the second dose. More than 44 lakh are due for the precautionary dose in Thane while over 10 lakh for the second dose, according to the state health department report.

State health authorities said that they have been conducting special drives to create awareness about the importance of booster doses and encourage citizens above 18 to get vaccinated.

The free vaccination campaign will continue till September 30 and state health authorities said they would follow the same strategy of door-to-door meetings and follow-ups.