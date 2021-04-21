scorecardresearch
Free cab ride to hospitals, vaccination centres for senior citizens in Pune, Mumbai

Mahindra Logistics of Mahindra Group has launched this emergency cab service in select areas of the worst-hit cities of Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 21, 2021 4:37:25 am
The company has assured that the cabs will be sanitised to for the safety of passengers.

SENIOR CITIZENS in Pune and Mumbai can avail free cab services in case of a medical emergency requiring them to be ferried to a hospital or ride to a designated Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Mahindra Logistics of Mahindra Group has launched this emergency cab service in select areas of the worst-hit cities of Maharashtra.

The company has assured that the cabs will be sanitised to for the safety of passengers. Bookings can be done on 9867097665 daily between 7 am and 6 pm.

In Pune, the service is open to residents of Katraj, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimple Saudagar and Kharadi. In Mumbai, services cover Bandra, Andheri, Thane, Borivali and Ghatkopar.

It is mandatory that senior citizens carry hand sanitiser and Aadhaar card and wear a face mask throughout the journey.

