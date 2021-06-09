scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Most read

Fraudsters dupe businessman of Rs 7.8 lakh on false assurance of petrol pump licence

As per the press release, between December 2020 and April 2021, the alleged fraudster, who identified himself as Rakesh Mishra, called the complainant repeatedly with an offer of providing a petrol pump licence.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 9, 2021 11:13:14 am
LucknowSwaminathan Singh (49), a resident of Spine Road, Moshi Pradhikaran, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bhosari MIDC police station on Tuesday.

A Pune based businessman was duped of Rs 7.8 lakhs by fraudsters on the pretext of providing a petrol pump licence.

Swaminathan Singh (49), a resident of Spine Road, Moshi Pradhikaran, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bhosari MIDC police station on Tuesday, stated a press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

As per the press release, between December 2020 and April 2021, the alleged fraudster, who identified himself as Rakesh Mishra, called the complainant repeatedly with an offer of providing a petrol pump licence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said the accused person allegedly demanded money from the complainant for issuing a No Objection Certificate, and a security deposit needed for the petrol pump licence.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The complainant, who is a businessman, was allegedly instructed to transfer Rs 7,80,600 to various bank accounts. When the complainant did not receive the license, even after doing so, he approached the police.

Click here for more

Police have booked the accused person under sections 420, 419 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police inspector Pradip Patil is investigating the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 09: Latest News

Advertisement