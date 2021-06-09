Fraudsters dupe businessman of Rs 7.8 lakh on false assurance of petrol pump licence

Swaminathan Singh (49), a resident of Spine Road, Moshi Pradhikaran, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bhosari MIDC police station on Tuesday.

A Pune based businessman was duped of Rs 7.8 lakhs by fraudsters on the pretext of providing a petrol pump licence.

stated a press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

As per the press release, between December 2020 and April 2021, the alleged fraudster, who identified himself as Rakesh Mishra, called the complainant repeatedly with an offer of providing a petrol pump licence.

Police said the accused person allegedly demanded money from the complainant for issuing a No Objection Certificate, and a security deposit needed for the petrol pump licence.

The complainant, who is a businessman, was allegedly instructed to transfer Rs 7,80,600 to various bank accounts. When the complainant did not receive the license, even after doing so, he approached the police.

Police have booked the accused person under sections 420, 419 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police inspector Pradip Patil is investigating the case.