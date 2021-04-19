scorecardresearch
Pune: Fraudster posing as bank staff dupes elderly of Rs 1.86 lakh

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 19, 2021 8:10:18 pm
Pune: Fraudster posing as bank staff dupes elderly of Rs 1.86 lakhSenior Inspector Devidas Ghevare is investigating the case. (Representational Image)

A fraudster, claiming to be a Bank of Baroda employee, duped a 76-year-old man online to the tune of Rs 1.86 lakh, in Pune

The victim, a resident of Anand Nagar, Sinhagad Road, has lodged an FIR at the Sinhagad police station on Sunday.

Police said the accused, posing as a Bank of Baroda employee, called the victim on his cell phone in November 2020. He then allegedly told the victim that Vijaya Bank would merge with the Bank of Baroda.

He also told the victim that due to this merger, credit cards of Bank of Baroda would get deactivated. The man then allegedly asked the victim to share the details of his credit card to “keep it active”.

The victim then shared his credit card details with the accused. The police said the accused then allegedly withdrew Rs 1.86 lakh from the victim’s account through online transactions.

Senior Inspector Devidas Ghevare is investigating the case.

