Pune: Fraudster claims to be BSNL staffer, dupes woman of Rs 10.85L

An online fraudster claiming to be a BSNL staffer duped a woman of Rs 10.85 lakh after taking details of her credit and debit card for “activating her SIM card”. The 57-year-old victim, a resident of Wanavdi, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Wanavdi police station on Thursday.

Police said in February this year, the woman got a message with BSNL logo on her WhatsApp. The person, who posted the message, falsely claimed to be a staffer at the BSNL office in Kothrud.

During their conversation, the fraudster convinced her that the validity of her BSNL SIM card has expired and it will get deactivated within 24 hours.

The fraudster asked the woman to contact the given mobile phone number for activating the SIM card. He also said that online activation of SIM cards is not being done currently.