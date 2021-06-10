Pune techie’s documents forged, Rs 8.22 lakh loan taken from multiple companies using his name

Police have booked the unidentified accused in this case under sections 420, 468, 469 and 470 of the Indian Penal Code.

Some fraudsters forged documents with the name of an engineer working in Pune, and used them to take a loan of Rs 8.22 lakh from various finance companies. According to police, the PAN card and Aadhaar card of R R Banerjee (35) was forged by unidentified fraudsters. They used his name but a different address and photograph.

Using the forged documents, the fraudsters allegedly took a loan of Rs 8,22,686 from various finance companies in Banerjee’s name, without his knowledge, in February and March this year.

Police Sub-Inspector Govind Pawar, who is investigating the case, said, “The complainant is an engineer working with a private company in Pune. His documents were forged in Kolkata…. the fraud came to light after the complainant started receiving phone calls from the finance companies regarding repayment of the loans. As he had not taken any such loan, the complainant filed a complaint of cheating with the police. Further investigation is on.”

Police have booked the unidentified accused in this case under sections 420, 468, 469 and 470 of the Indian Penal Code.

