Fourth book in research series by NIPM released

THE FOURTH book in a series of research publications by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) was released on July 30.

“A research compendium published by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) are an important document and will be a guide for the sustainable development of the industrial world,” said Vishwesh Kulkarni, president, NIPM, at the launch.

The book is based on the concept of ‘Facilitation for future role of HR in Business Sustainability. Of total 286 research articles received for the four volumes, 172 were published. Some of the research articles were received from South Africa, Singapore, Kenya and the US. All these four books have been made available to all by NIPM free of cost.

Santosh Bhave, director HR & IR, Bharat Forge Limited, said these books will be an excellent guide for MBA students in the field of management science.